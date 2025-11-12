Jakrem SC lift inaugural Meghalaya Women's State League title after dramatic comeback

Jakrem SC created history on November 12 evening by winning the first-ever Meghalaya Women’s State League (MWSL) title, overturning a one-goal deficit to defeat Na Rympei Football Academy 2-1 in a pulsating final at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo.

Na Rympei, representing the Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association, struck first in the 14th minute through forward Pynhun Shulet, who capitalised on a rare gap in Jakrem’s defence. Despite constant pressure from the Ri-Bhoi side, Jakrem, playing under the Mawkyrwat District Sports Association, fought back strongly in the second half.

Their persistence paid off in the 58th minute when a Na Rympei defender inadvertently deflected the ball into her own net, bringing Jakrem level. The turning point came in the 72nd minute when Iaphisha Marbaniang fired home a looping strike from the left wing, sealing the victory and the championship for Jakrem.

The final drew thousands of supporters, with dignitaries including Principal Secretary Frederick Roy Kharkongor (IAS), Assistant Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Paia B War Nongbri, Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) President Hamletson Dohling, and MFA General Secretary Sunesh Syiem in attendance.

Jakrem’s triumph follows another comeback win in the semifinals, where they also overturned a deficit to beat Laitkor SC 2-1. Their resilience again proved decisive against a spirited Na Rympei side, whose striker Pynhun came close to restoring the lead when her second-half shot struck the upright.

Individual honours went to Jakrem’s Iaphisha Marbaniang, who was named Player of the Final, and her teammate Sunalinda Iawren, who earned the Player of the Tournament award. The Golden Boot was claimed by Laitkor’s Iaraplang Nongrum with 21 goals, while Golden Glove winner Ionaris Khongsit of Mawlum Tyrsad SC was recognised for her four clean sheets.

Jakrem received a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh for the championship win, while Na Rympei took home Rs 1 lakh as runners-up.

Launched on September 20, the MWSL featured 34 matches across five venues and showcased top talent from across the state. The success of the inaugural season, with finalists hailing from outside Shillong, signals a promising future for women’s football across Meghalaya.