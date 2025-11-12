Jakrem SC, Na Rympei FA set for historic clash in Meghalaya Women’s State League final

A new chapter in Meghalaya football will be written today as Jakrem SC and Na Rympei Football Academy battle for the title in the first-ever Meghalaya Women’s State League (MWSL) final at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 pm.

The match will decide who claims the honour of becoming the state’s top women’s football team in the league’s inaugural edition, a landmark step in Meghalaya’s sporting development.

The MWSL, organised by the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA), began on September 20 and featured 33 matches across five venues. Thirteen teams from eight district associations participated, marking the culmination of years of groundwork by the MFA under President Hamletson Dohling and General Secretary Sunesh Syiem.

The establishment of the MWSL also opens the door for Meghalaya’s representation in the Indian Women’s League. The eventual champions could qualify for the IWL 2, provided they meet the necessary requirements — a significant opportunity for local players to gain national exposure.

Interest in women’s football has surged in the state, driven by the success of players such as Bonifilia Shullai, Alisha Lyngdoh and Ribansi Jamu, who have represented India in U-17 and U-20 AFC tournaments. Their achievements have inspired a new generation of female footballers eager to follow in their footsteps.

Jakrem SC and Na Rympei FA both had to recover from shaky starts to reach the final. Jakrem lost their opening Group B fixture to Mawlum Tyrsad SC but regrouped to finish second in their group. They went on to beat Diengshynrum SC 4-1 in the quarterfinals and came from behind to defeat favourites Laitkor SC 2-1 in the semifinals.

Na Rympei endured an even tougher start, losing their first two Group A matches to Laitkor SC and Pay For Right FA. However, they bounced back impressively, crushing Bright Future SSCC 8-1 in the quarterfinals before outclassing PFR 4-1 in the semis.

Significantly, neither finalist hails from the Shillong region — Jakrem represents the Mawkyrwat District Sports Association and Na Rympei the Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association — highlighting how women’s football is flourishing across Meghalaya.

As excitement builds for the final, fans are eager to see whether Jakrem or Na Rympei will lift the trophy and etch their name in history as Meghalaya’s first women’s state league champions.