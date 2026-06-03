James P K Sangma named MDA candidate for Meghalaya Rajya Sabha seat

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) has unanimously nominated National People's Party (NPP) leader James P K Sangma as its common candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Meghalaya, scheduled for June 18.

The decision was taken at a meeting of leaders of the alliance's constituent parties, where discussions centred on the nomination and selection of a candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

According to resolutions adopted during the meeting, leaders of all parties in the alliance were briefed on the election and the NPP's stand by the party's national and state leadership.

During the discussions, members of the alliance proposed candidates from their respective parties and expressed their willingness to have their nominees considered as the alliance's official candidate.

However, as there was no consensus on a single name, the alliance decided to follow its established convention of backing the proposal put forward by its largest constituent, the NPP, to maintain "cohesion and unanimity".

The meeting subsequently unanimously endorsed the NPP's proposal to nominate James P K Sangma as the MDA's candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

The alliance also discussed the forthcoming by-election to the Shillong Parliamentary constituency. The MDA agreed that constituent parties would be free to take their own stand on the bypoll, including supporting a candidate, remaining neutral or staying away from the contest altogether.

Sangma is set to file his nomination papers on June 5 at 2.30 pm.

Responding to the decision, Sangma said he was "deeply humbled" by the support extended by the NPP and its alliance partners.

"I am deeply humbled by the decision of the NPP and our alliance partners in the MDA to back my candidature as the common candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha MP," he wrote on social media.

He also thanked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, as well as leaders of the UDP, HSPDP, BJP and independent members for the trust reposed in him.