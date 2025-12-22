James PK Sangma elected president of Meghalaya Cricket Association

Leadership of cricket administration in Meghalaya changed hands on December 21 with former state cabinet minister James PK Sangma elected as president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) following the Apex Council elections.

The result places Sangma at the head of the association at a time when governance, infrastructure and grassroots development have emerged as key priorities for the sport in the state. He will be supported by vice-president Rajiv Bareh, while Rayonald Kharkamni returns to the Apex Council as honorary secretary.

Mebanphira Swer has been elected honorary joint secretary, Eddystone Shylla as honorary treasurer, and Chuba R Marak as an Apex Council member.

The newly constituted Apex Council reflects broad representation from different parts of Meghalaya, a factor seen as important for balanced development of the game across districts.

The election process followed a fixed schedule, beginning with the issuance of the election notice on November 19 and publication of the electoral roll on November 27. Nominations were filed on December 1, all of which were found valid, although one candidate withdrew on December 2, clearing the way for the final outcome.

Reacting after the declaration of results, Sangma said he was “honoured and humbled to be elected as President of the Apex Council of the Meghalaya Cricket Association.”

He added that the mandate carried a responsibility “to work tirelessly for transparent governance, better infrastructure and more opportunities for our young cricketers across Meghalaya,” while expressing his intention to work closely with the MCA family, the BCCI and other stakeholders.

The electoral officer overseeing the process stated that the “whole election process was transparent, free and fair,” noting that it was conducted in accordance with BCCI rules and procedures, with guidance drawn from the provisions of the Election Commission of India.