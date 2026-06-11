James Sangma wins Rajya Sabha seat unopposed, vows to push Meghalaya’s key demands

National People's Party leader James Sangma on June 11 formally received his certificate of election to Meghalaya's lone Rajya Sabha seat after being elected unopposed as the consensus candidate of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

The certificate was handed over by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretary and Returning Officer Malthus S Sangma following the completion of the withdrawal process, officially confirming Sangma's election to the Upper House of Parliament.

Speaking after receiving the certificate, Sangma described his election as a privilege and a responsibility, saying he was "deeply humbled and honoured" to represent the state in Parliament.

He said one of his primary objectives would be to ensure that Meghalaya and the wider Northeast receive stronger representation at the national level, noting that the region often faces challenges in securing adequate opportunities to raise its concerns in Parliament.

Sangma said he would actively pursue long-pending issues such as the inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya. He pointed out that both matters have already been backed by resolutions passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and pledged to carry the state's aspirations to Parliament.

"As a representative of the state, it is my bounden duty to ensure that the resolutions passed by the Assembly find a strong voice in Parliament," he said.

Beyond raising issues in the Rajya Sabha, Sangma said he would work with the Meghalaya government and central ministries to secure support for development projects and improve the implementation of government schemes in the state.

Addressing speculation about differences within the ruling alliance over his candidature, Sangma said alliance partners had extended unanimous support. He noted that leaders and legislators from constituent parties accompanied him during the nomination process.

"In a democracy, different names and opinions are natural and healthy. However, a collective decision was ultimately taken," he said.

On border infrastructure and security, Sangma said he would take up pending projects, including border fencing, with both the state and central governments. He also highlighted Meghalaya's strategic location along the Bangladesh border and stressed the need to expand trade and economic cooperation with the neighbouring country.

"For Meghalaya, looking south is equally important," he said, adding that greater border trade could contribute significantly to the state's economic growth.

Sangma also reiterated his commitment to addressing concerns related to illegal immigration and protecting India's territorial integrity, stating that he would support all efforts aimed at strengthening border security.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also congratulated Sangma on his election. Taking to X, the chief minister wrote: "Congratulations to Shri @JamesSangma1 on being elected unopposed as the MDA 2 candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Meghalaya. The unanimous decision reflects our firm belief in his ability to be the voice of Meghalaya. Best wishes to him."

The newly elected Rajya Sabha member said his tenure would focus on advancing Meghalaya's interests while also advocating for issues affecting the Northeast, with an emphasis on stronger representation and greater developmental opportunities for the region.