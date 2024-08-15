Meghalaya's tourism sector received a boost as the state government unveiled its autumn tourism calendar, featuring a series of high-profile events. The announcement came during a conclave with local tourism stakeholders on August 14, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

A highlight of the calendar is the official partnership with Japan for the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, scheduled for November 15-16. This collaboration stems from a suggestion by the Japanese Ambassador during his visit to the state last year. Impressed by the similarity between Meghalaya's cherry blossoms and those in Japan, the Ambassador proposed a joint initiative.

The partnership will introduce a Japan Zone at the festival, showcasing the country's diverse and rich culture. Tourism Minister Lyngdoh expressed enthusiasm about this international collaboration, which is expected to enhance the festival's appeal and draw more visitors.

Other events in the autumn calendar include: Shillong Literary Festival: November 12-14, Me'gong Festival: November 29-30, The Hills Festival: December 6-7, Bryan Adams India Tour: December 10 and Winter Tales: December 12-14.

This lineup of cultural, literary, and musical events aims to attract a wide range of tourists and boost the state's tourism industry.