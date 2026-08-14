JNC seeks Meghalaya govt intervention over land rights of farmers in East Jaintia Hills

The Jaintia National Council (JNC) has urged the Meghalaya government to intervene in an alleged land dispute involving farmers and landowners in East Jaintia Hills, where Swiss-based mining company Swissmen has proposed a mining plant at Lom Saman.

The JNC submitted a memorandum to the office of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, seeking protection of the rights of farmers and landowners in Ieka Nong Klee and Ieka Sutengah.

JNC leaders alleged that land belonging to local farmers and landowners had been taken without their consent in connection with the proposed mining project, depriving them of their rights.

The organisation also accused the state government of favouring the company and alleged that police personnel had prevented residents of Ieka Nong Klee and Ieka Sutengah from attending a public hearing related to the proposed project held on July 31.

The JNC alleged that the government was more concerned about facilitating the company than addressing the concerns of indigenous residents and resolving the land-related issues.

The organisation demanded immediate government intervention to protect the rights of the affected farmers and landowners.

JNC representatives warned that if the government failed to take action, the organisation would consider launching a peaceful and lawful agitation.

The council said it had given the government time to respond to its memorandum and would hold discussions after assessing the government's response before deciding on its next course of action.

The JNC maintained that any future agitation would be peaceful and within the framework of the law.