The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) has voiced strong objections to Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma’s proposal to affiliate all Meghalaya colleges with Captain Williamson Sangma State University in Tura. According to a statement, the JSU's concerns centre on the university’s developmental stage, which they fear could lead to administrative issues.

The JSU stressed the need for consensus from college bodies across the state before any affiliation decision is made. They pointed out logistical challenges, noting that 55 out of 74 colleges in Meghalaya are in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills, and urged the government to reconsider the proposal.

Instead of immediate affiliation, the JSU suggested a joint meeting with college bodies and student representatives to discuss the matter thoroughly. Additionally, the union made several recommendations to improve the examination process, urging the state government to engage with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) about the conduct of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The JSU highlighted the need for more examination centres to ensure easier access for students and called for better internet connectivity to facilitate smooth biometric verification during exams. They also requested that the NTA reduce CUET application fees, which they argue are prohibitively expensive for many underprivileged students in the state.