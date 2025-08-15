Judges must heal society through empathy, not just rulings: Ex-CJI Chandrachud in Meghalaya

Former Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud on Friday said judges have a vital role in healing societal wounds, not merely through their rulings but also by listening to citizens with empathy.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 79th Independence Day celebrations of the Meghalaya High Court, he remarked, “Sometimes, just giving a citizen a patient hearing is an act of healing.”

Justice Chandrachud stressed that independence is more than freedom from colonial rule, describing it as an “internal liberation of the mind and spirit.” Urging the youth to safeguard India’s diversity, he called for channelising their entrepreneurial energy into self-motivation and nation-building. He praised the Meghalaya High Court as a “sentinel of governance” and a bridge between citizens and the law in a state rich in culture, while also commending India’s strides in education, infrastructure, and food self-sufficiency. Improved connectivity between Guwahati and Shillong, he noted, was a visible sign of progress.



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Earlier, Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice I P Mukerji, hoisted the National Flag in the presence of Justices H S Thangkhiew, W Diengdoh, and Biswadeep Bhattacharjee, along with judicial officers, court staff, and dignitaries. In his address, Justice Mukerji emphasised the primacy of duty over reward, saying, “Karma is in our hands, not the fruits of it.” He commended the court’s infrastructure and staff efficiency, while also highlighting the need to further strengthen the judiciary in the state.

Both dignitaries concluded by underscoring the collective responsibility of building a just, inclusive, and strong India, where diversity is honoured and every citizen contributes to shaping the nation’s future.