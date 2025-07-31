Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee sworn in as judge of Meghalaya HC
Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee took oath as judge of the Meghalaya High Court. The ceremony was conducted by Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji at the court premises
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Story highlights
- Justice Bhattacharjee formally inducted as Meghalaya High Court judge
- Swearing-in conducted by Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji
- Judicial strength increased to four judges including Chief Justice
Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee was on Thursday sworn in as a judge of the High Court of Meghalaya, officials said.
He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji at a ceremony held on the High Court premises here.
Justice Bhattacharjee was appointed as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court on July 30, 2025.
With his swearing-in, the strength of judges in the High Court of Meghalaya has increased to four, including the Chief Justice.
The ceremony was attended by judges, senior advocates, members of the bar, and court officials.
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