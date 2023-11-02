Justice HS Thangkhiew is set to assume the role of Acting Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

An official notification from the central government, released on Wednesday, confirmed this development. The appointment comes into effect from Thursday, following the retirement of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee.

The notification said, “In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew, Judge of the Meghalaya High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 02.11.2023 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice, Meghalaya High Court on 01.11.2023.”

Justice Thangkhiew was sworn in as a judge of Meghalaya High Court on November 19, 2018. Prior to this, he served as Acting Chief Justice of the same court for a short period in November 2019. Justice Thangkhiew obtained his LL.B. Degree from Delhi University in 1990, following which he joined the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh during 1990-1991. In August 2010, he was honoured with the title of Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court.

Also read : Meghalaya: NPP to announce candidates for Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha seats in December