Justice Revati Mohite Dere appointed chief justice of Meghalaya High Court

Meghalaya High Court will receive its new chief justice as Justice Revati Prashant Mohite Dere takes charge following a presidential appointment announced on January 1, 2026.

Justice Revati, currently serving as a judge at the Bombay High Court, will assume her new role upon the transfer of the incumbent chief justice. The appointment follows constitutional provisions under Article 217, which grants the President authority to designate high court chief justices.

Her elevation comes as part of a broader judicial reshuffle affecting multiple high courts across the country. The outgoing Meghalaya chief justice, Soumen Sen, has been transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he will replace Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, who retires on January 9, 2026.

The transfers and appointments were issued by the Department of Justice's Appointments Division under the Ministry of Law and Justice. Justice Sen's move to Kerala was authorised under Article 222 of the Constitution, which permits judicial transfers following consultation with the Chief Justice of India.

Meanwhile, the judiciary witnessed another significant appointment as Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo of the Orissa High Court was named chief justice of Patna High Court, effective from the date he assumes office.

The notifications were signed by Jagannath Srinivasan, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, and issued from the ministry's Jaisalmer House offices in New Delhi.

These changes form part of routine judicial administration aimed at maintaining the functioning of India's constitutional courts across states and territories.