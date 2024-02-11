Justice S Vaidyanathan took oath as the chief justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on Sunday.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath of office to Justice Vaidyanathan at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, officials said.

He succeeds Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee who superannuated in November last year.

Born in 1962, he is a graduate in Economics from D.G.Vaishnav College and did his Madras Law College (Dr.Ambedkar Government Law College) during 1982-85 and Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management, Labour Welfare and Industrial Relations in 1986.

Vaidyanathan practiced in the High Court of Judicature at Madras. He was elevated in 2013 as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Madras and became a permanent Judge of this Court in 2015.

He has also served as an Editor of Labour Law Books published by Madras Book Agency.