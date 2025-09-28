Justice Soumen Sen named Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Justice Soumen Sen, currently serving as acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed to head the Meghalaya High Court.

The notification came on September 26, following the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation earlier this month.

Justice Sen began his legal career in 1991 after enrolling with the Bar Council of West Bengal. He practised at the Calcutta High Court before being elevated as a judge of the court in April 2011. He took charge as acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court on September 16.

In other judicial appointments, 24 judges were cleared for the Allahabad High Court, while two judges were appointed to the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Shakil P Ahammed has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the state.

A notification issued by Commissioner & Secretary in-charge Personnel & AR(A) department CVD Diengdoh on Friday said, "Dr Shakil P Ahammed, IAS (RR:1995), Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt of Meghalaya, Home (Police), Home (Political), Water Resources departments, Additional Chief Secretary, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Chairman, Board of Revenue is posted as Chief Secretary to the Govt of Meghalaya with effect from the date of superannuation of Shri DP Wahlang, IAS (RR: 1993) Chief Secretary to the Govt of Meghalaya on September 30, 2025."