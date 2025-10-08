Justice Soumen Sen sworn-in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Justice Soumen Sen has officially assumed office as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court following a swearing-in ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan on October 8. Governor CH Vijayashankar administered the oath of office.

Justice Sen replaces Justice Sanjib Banerjee, who retired on September 5. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed, and several senior officials.

Chief Minister Sangma, congratulating the new Chief Justice, said Justice Sen’s experience and insight would strengthen the judiciary’s commitment to fairness and integrity. “His leadership will guide the institution in delivering justice efficiently and upholding public trust,” the Chief Minister added.

Justice Sen’s appointment was approved by the President of India on September 26, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Born on July 27, 1965, in Kolkata, Justice Sen earned his LL.B. from the University of Calcutta in 1990, graduating at the top of his class. He began his legal practice at the Calcutta High Court in 1991 and served as an advocate for over two decades before being elevated to the bench on April 13, 2011.