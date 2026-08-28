Kangana Ranaut showcases Meghalaya’s Eri silk, wins Conrad Sangma’s praise

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has drawn attention to Meghalaya’s traditional Eri silk after wearing a handcrafted Eri silk saree at a recent event.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised Ranaut for showcasing the state’s indigenous textile, saying Eri silk carries the “warmth and story” of its people “from Meghalaya to the world”.

“Thank you, Hon’ble MP, Kangana Ranaut ji, for beautifully flaunting Meghalaya’s Eri Silk,” Sangma said in a social media post.

The saree was designed by a label named Tara Vedaa and crafted using premium Meghalaya Eri silk.

Eri silk, also known as Ahimsa silk, is known for its distinctive texture and is traditionally produced without killing the silkworm. It has long been part of Meghalaya’s indigenous weaving traditions.

Tara Vedaa described Ranaut’s appearance in the saree as a moment of pride, saying it allowed the traditional Meghalaya weave to gain wider visibility.