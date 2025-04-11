The Karnataka High Court has directed state authorities to airlift 22 children from a Bengaluru care facility back to their home state of Meghalaya after a deadly food poisoning incident at their school claimed two lives.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued the order while resolving a petition filed by 23 individuals—parents and legal guardians of the affected children—who sought immediate custody of their children.

The case stems from a March 16 Holi celebration at Gokula Educational Trust in Bengaluru that turned deadly when contaminated food caused severe food poisoning. Two Meghalaya children, 12-year-old Namebantei Marwein from Sohparu, West Khasi Hills, and Class VII student Khrehlang Khongtani, died, and numerous others were hospitalised. Following the incident, state authorities placed 22 children under the care of the District Child Protection Officer in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.

The families argued that with parents now willing and able to take custody, keeping the children in state care was unnecessary.

In his ruling, Justice Nagaprasanna ordered that Karnataka's Child Welfare Officer must accompany the children to Meghalaya and formally transfer custody to their counterpart there. Upon arrival, Meghalaya's Child Welfare Officer must verify and identify parents before releasing children to their care. The court emphasized that funding for the airlift must be approved without delay to expedite the process.

The court also granted visiting rights to parents arriving in Bengaluru on April 10, allowing them to see their children before departure and accompany them on the journey back to Meghalaya. Throughout this process, the state committed to maintaining the children's privacy by avoiding press briefings about their transfer.

By March 22, all 22 hospitalised students from Meghalaya had been discharged, bringing relief to their families. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma confirmed this development and expressed gratitude to Karnataka officials for their support during the crisis.

Authorities had previously closed the school and arrested three individuals, including the school owner and hostel warden, in connection with the tragedy that claimed the lives of 12-year-old Namebantei Marwein from West Khasi Hills and Class VII student Khrehlang Khongtani.

Throughout the ordeal, Meghalaya government officials, including Commissioner and Secretary (Home) Cyril Diengdoh, travelled to Karnataka to support affected families and coordinate with local authorities on investigations and assistance. Their presence ensured the children's welfare remained a priority as the legal proceedings unfolded.