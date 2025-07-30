Kettlebell craze hits Meghalaya: Simple tool reshapes fitness and sport in state

A simple fitness tool has made a huge splash in Meghalaya, as institutions, individuals, and athletes are increasingly embracing kettlebell training. This trend follows the back-to-back successes of the state team and individual players in national competitions.

A kettlebell — a large, cast-iron, handle-equipped weight — comes in various sizes and offers wide-ranging benefits such as improved strength, cardiovascular fitness, core stability, and coordination.

In April, Meghalaya's kettlebell team clinched 9 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medal at the Online National Kettlebell Sport Championship, earning the second position nationally. The team is coached by Sandeep Sharma, an accomplished athlete who has won medals at international events over the past two years.

Sharma now also oversees the sports curriculum at KC Secondary School in Shillong, where kettlebell training has been integrated. "Kettlebell training develops functional strength, stamina, and mental resilience — qualities essential for any athlete," he told PTI. "Long-term athletic development must begin at the school level. It's not just about competing but about building habits that last."

At least 20 students at the school have taken up kettlebell training. While most are aspiring athletes in karate, football, and boxing, others joined out of curiosity or for fun.

The school's principal, Bryan Wahlang, a kettlebell enthusiast at age 60, is one of the strongest advocates of the program. "This is not just about lifting weights. It's about instilling discipline, balance, and focus from a young age. We wanted to go beyond traditional PT drills and bring in something dynamic and holistic. Coach Sandeep's involvement has been a game-changer," Wahlang said.

He also observed unexpected benefits. "Students have become more focused and confident. Even their dietary habits have improved — those with low appetites are now eating better."

Outside the school, many athletes across Meghalaya credit kettlebell training for improving their performance and lifestyle.

Luiza Tamang, a national-level cricketer, said, "My core strength and endurance have improved significantly. It's helped me stay sharp on the field and reduce injury risk."

Lankupar Diengdoh, a cyclist, reported enhanced mobility and strength.

Sonia Langstieh, an advocate, shared, "I used to be obsessed with calories. Not anymore. Kettlebell training burns everything, and my life has never been simpler. I've never felt stronger or freer."

The buzz has reached parents, coaches, and fitness advocates. In a state known for its emerging sports talent, kettlebell training is being seen as a foundation-building tool that enhances both physical and mental preparedness.

Originating in Russia and once a staple of military training, kettlebells are now being embraced across India. Their popularity stems from their simplicity, versatility, and ability to replicate real-world athletic movements.

As Sharma puts it, “Kettlebell’s effectiveness lies in its simplicity and versatility.” (PTI)