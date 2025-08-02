Tribal council asks Meghalaya border villages to report illegal influx amid Assam crackdown

Amid Assam’s intensified crackdown on illegal settlers, Meghalaya's Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has urged traditional heads of border villages in the state to stay alert and report any suspicious cross-border movement.

The advisory comes in response to concerns about illegal entries or flight of individuals along the interstate boundary.

In a directive issued Friday, the District Council called on all village authorities—‘Hima’, ‘Dorbar Shnong’ and ‘Dorbar Raid’—to prevent the settlement of outsiders and report any such attempts immediately to authorities. The council emphasized that these matters must be treated with urgency and seriousness.

Simultaneously, the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) continued its drive against encroachment, demolishing several illegal structures on council land in the Garo Hills region on July 29. The action followed a series of ignored land eviction notices.

Both district councils have underscored the need for strong community vigilance to protect tribal land rights and manage growing migration pressure along Meghalaya’s border areas.