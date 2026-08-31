Khalid, Swae Lee, Boys Like Girls: Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival unveils first big names

Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival is set to return on November 20 and 21 with R&B singer Khalid, rapper Swae Lee and American pop-rock band Boys Like Girls as the first international headliners announced for this year’s edition.

The Meghalaya Tourism Department announced the line-up on August 31, with more national and international performers expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The festival will shift to the New Shillong Highland Grounds, a dedicated venue developed by the Meghalaya government for large-scale concerts, festivals and other events. The move marks a change from the festival’s earlier venue and is aimed at accommodating bigger crowds and events.

The new grounds have been planned with large gatherings in mind, including multiple entry and exit points, parking facilities and arrangements for managing traffic. A dedicated traffic and mobility plan is also expected to be implemented during the festival weekend.

Located around 30 minutes from Shillong, the new venue is also expected to improve access for visitors travelling from Jowai, Assam and other neighbouring areas.

Khalid, known for songs such as Young, Dumb & Broke, Location and Better, will headline one of the festival’s international performances. Swae Lee, best known for Sunflower, will also perform, while Boys Like Girls will bring their pop-rock hits, including The Great Escape, Thunder and Two Is Better Than One, to Shillong.

The festival has grown into one of Meghalaya’s major music and tourism events. Last year’s edition featured international acts including Jason Derulo, The Script, Tyga, Diplo and Aqua, drawing visitors from across India and beyond.

The government has also linked the festival to its plans to develop a concert economy in Meghalaya, with large-scale music events aimed at driving tourism while creating opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and businesses operating around the events.

With three international acts already announced, the festival is set for another major edition as Meghalaya prepares to combine global music performances with its local culture, food and creative scene.