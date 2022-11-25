The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) along with the Shillong Socio-Cultural Assamese Students' Association (SSASA) on November 25 strongly condemned such acts of violence and offer their condolences to the families of the departed souls.

In a joint press statement, the KSU and the SSASA stated that the relationship between the Khasis and the Assamese is not merely in terms of being neighbours but on looking back in history, one will find a plethora of evidence on collaborations, exchange of cultures and trade.

"Khasi archers were part of the contingent of the army of the great General Lachit Borphukan who fought against the invading Mughals," mentioned the release.

Further, the student body added that the KSU and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) are components of the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) sharing common objectives and aspirations.

The KSU and AASU supported each other during the Anti-Foreigners' Movement in both states and the SSASA had been an active supporter of the Khasi community during the tumultuous period of the 1970-1980s in Meghalaya when there was a state-wide agitation against foreign nationals in Shillong.

"Till date, both the organisations are working together to maintain the bond between the Khasis and Assamese in Meghalaya," added the release.

Further the KSU and SSASA conveyed that the fight is against the Assam Government and the Government of Meghalaya for their nonchalance towards solving border issues which have plagued the lives of common people living in these areas from time to time and not against the Assamese community whether in Shillong or elsewhere in Meghalaya.

Meanhwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 graced the closing ceremony of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of great Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion PM Modi said that we are fortunate to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan during the time when the nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

PM Modi said that Lachit Borphukan saved Assam from th Mughal invasion and his life inspires us to live the mantra of 'Nation First. PM said said that the battle of Saraighat was also the proof of love to the motherland by Lachit Borphukan.