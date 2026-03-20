Khasi Students' Union threatens protests over full version of Vande Mataram in Meghalaya

The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) has threatened to stage protests across Meghalaya over the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram, alleging that portions of the national song conflict with indigenous tribal beliefs.

The announcement was made during an event marking 48 years of the organisation, where KSU leaders voiced strong opposition to the inclusion of later stanzas of the song in official and educational settings.

KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said the union would mobilise its members to identify instances where the complete version of the song is performed and organise demonstrations at such venues, including schools and government functions. He argued that while the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram refer to the motherland, the later verses invoke Hindu deities, which he claimed contradict the traditions of indigenous communities.

“If we allow them to direct us to sing, one day we will have to toe their line,” Thabah said, linking the issue to broader concerns about cultural imposition. He also referred to past debates surrounding the alleged imposition of Hindi and legislation such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngnar reiterated the organisation’s commitment to safeguarding indigenous identity and unity, asserting that the union would resist any attempt at cultural assimilation.

The development comes in the wake of a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which called for the singing of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram. The order, issued on January 28, also stated that when both the national song and the national anthem are performed, Vande Mataram should be sung first.

The issue is likely to trigger wider debate in Meghalaya, a state with a strong tribal identity, as tensions emerge between national directives and local cultural sensitivities.