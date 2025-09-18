Kishan Lyngdoh to lead Meghalaya in Ranji trophy opener

Meghalaya Cricket Association has announced a 15-member squad and five standbys for the state’s opening two fixtures of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, with captain Kishan Lyngdoh once again leading the side. Fast bowler Akash Kumar Chaudhary has been named vice-captain, while Moisten Ch Marak will take charge as head coach.

The team sees the return of Ajay Duhan for a second year as a guest professional, alongside the addition of Rahul Dalal, whose appointment has been cleared by the BCCI. Dalal, a batter from Haryana, previously represented Arunachal Pradesh and brings significant North East experience to Meghalaya’s middle order.

Meghalaya begin their Plate Group campaign against Mizoram on October 15 in Shillong, followed by a home clash with Sikkim on October 25. Other group members include Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram, with the top two sides advancing to the Plate final.

Ahead of the season, the squad will undergo a preparatory camp in Shillong from 27 September to 11 October. Players and staff based outside the city are expected to report by September 26.

Meghalaya squad: Kishan Lyngdoh (C), Akash Chaudhary (VC), Aaron AR Nongrum, Arien B Sangma (WK), Arpit Bhatewara (WK), Aryan Borah, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Bijon Dey, Chengkam Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Kush Agarwal, Swastic Chettri, Ajay Duhan (guest player), Rahul Dalal (guest player).