KIZUNA-6 conclave begins in Meghalaya, focuses on scaling up India–Japan partnerships

The sixth edition of the India-Japan Intellectual Conclave, “KIZUNA-6: Scaling up Partnerships”, began on February 26, in Meghalaya, with a focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries across key sectors.

The two-day event is being organised by Asian Confluence in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the Embassy of Japan, the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

In his welcome address, Asian Confluence Executive Director Sabyasachi Dutta highlighted the Assam government’s efforts to build infrastructure aimed at accelerating the overall development of the state and the wider Northeast region.

Delivering the inaugural address, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the growing strength of the India–Japan partnership, particularly in infrastructure, healthcare, culture, agriculture and human resource mobility between the Northeast and Japan. He spoke about Meghalaya’s ambition to develop into India’s football hub as well as a music and cultural centre. The Chief Minister also pointed to the state’s potential to export high-value agricultural products such as bamboo and outlined 10 governance commitments covering connectivity, infrastructure and allied sectors.

Underscoring the depth of engagement between Meghalaya and Japan, Sangma said, “Japan has been a trusted development partner in our journey, from youth empowerment to clean energy and infrastructure. We have placed over 47 nurses from Meghalaya in Japan. Over 500 youth will be trained and placed this year, scaling to 5,000 in the next five years.”



“Our partnership has also resulted in India’s first commercial Shiitake block production in Upper Shillong benefiting more than 1,000 farmers. Our love and respect for one another’s culture is reflected in the setting up of the Japanese Pavilion at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival for the past two years,” he added.

Stating that 74 per cent of Meghalaya’s population is under the age of 35, the Chief Minister proposed the creation of a Meghalaya–Japan Skill Corridor. “It will combine Japan’s technological excellence with our youthful energy. This is more than a partnership. It is a living bridge of opportunity, innovation and shared growth. We are hopeful that our collective ambitions will further the spirit of Kizuna and strengthen a lasting bond between India and Japan through Meghalaya,” Sangma said.

Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, highlighted the strategic importance of Northeast India and said the shared values of India and Japan make them natural partners in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific. He referred to Japan’s ongoing projects in the Bay of Bengal region and noted that both countries are well placed to strengthen connectivity, stability and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific.

Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, spoke about the state’s investments in artificial intelligence and stressed the importance of both technical and soft skills in building a globally competitive workforce. N.J. Gangte, Secretary (OSD), MEA and Acting DDG, ICWA, highlighted potential areas of collaboration including critical minerals, semiconductors and clean energy.

Earlier in the day, a delegation from Japan visited the Tata Group’s semiconductor plant site at Jagiroad in Assam. The conclave has brought together policymakers, diplomats, scholars, industry leaders and representatives from national and multinational organisations. Representatives from leading Japanese development partners such as JBIC, JETRO and JICA are also participating.

The discussions over the two days will focus on three major themes: the semiconductor ecosystem, circular economy and clean energy, and talent mobility.