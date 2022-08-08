Earning laurels for his state, Klingson Marak from Meghalaya scored against number one ranked team Argentina in the IBSA Blind Football World Grand Prix in Mexico.

The single goal scored by Marak is the only goal the mighty Argenties conceded in normal play throughout the competition.

Klingson Marak has been performing very well in blind football and has been dominating the game botat at the State and National levels.

Marak, who hails from South West Garo Hills, played so brilliantly that he was named as the Indian national captain for the tournament at Mexico.

Marak has another fellow Meghalayan in the national team -- Gabriel Nongrum.

They both participated in the Blind Football World Grand Prix in Mexico.

Nongrum and Marak, who have been playing for the Indian team for only a couple of years or so, are both the children of farmers and come from large families.

The national team was in Mexico recently where they participated in the IBSA Blind Football World Grand Prix with hosts Mexico, Costa Rica, world No. 1 team Argentina and eventual champions, Brazil. Unfortunately, India lost all their matches, though the games against Mexico and Costa Rica were close contests.