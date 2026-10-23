Khasi Students Union (KSU) president Raymond Kharjana on October 23 vowed to intensify the organisation’s agitation for its five demands after walking out of Shillong District Jail on bail, describing his time behind bars as an opportunity for reflection and strengthening the union’s resolve.

Kharjana and KSU general secretary Reuben Najiar were arrested in connection with the violence during the union’s black flag bike rally on August 19. Both were released on bail on Friday and received by former KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar, a former vice-president and other union leaders and members.

Following their release, the two leaders were felicitated before a procession was taken out from the jail to the union’s office at Jaiaw.

Addressing the media, Kharjana said the period in jail had given them time to reflect on issues affecting the Khasi community, which he referred to as jaidbynriew.

“When we are in jail, it is like a school that sharpens the mature thinking of every member. Inside we get time to ponder over issues that affect our jaidbynriew, which we sometimes miss outside due to our busy schedule,” he said.

The KSU president said some of the union’s five demands had begun to take shape, while others would require continued follow-up and pressure.

“We see some of our five demands have started to take shape. There are others we will have to follow up and push from time to time. For now we will pursue these five demands,” he said.

Kharjana thanked the union’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) leaders for continuing its activities while its top leadership remained behind bars. He also acknowledged the support extended by former leaders, whom he described as advisers and brothers who stood by the organisation during the difficult period.

Reiterating the union’s determination, he said, “We have always said that when we join the union, one leg is in jail and one leg is outside. This jail term cannot kill the fighting spirit.”

Kharjana also alleged that attempts had been made to weaken the union’s morale, referring to the raid and attack on its office and what he described as efforts to defame its leaders on social media.

“But they cannot destroy our spirit of struggle,” he said.

The KSU chief called on members to remain prepared for further action, adding that the union would continue to raise issues concerning the land and people of the Khasi community and highlight what it considers threats to their future.

The five demands were not individually specified in the statements provided by Kharjana at Friday’s media interaction.