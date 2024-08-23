The Khasi Students Union (KSU) has put forward a set of 20 reformative measures aimed at revamping the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC). In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 22, the KSU emphasised the urgency of these reforms, stating, "We humbly urge that these suggestions placed by the Union would be carefully deliberated in the upcoming assembly session."

The proposed reforms include critical changes such as the appointment of qualified, non-political individuals as the Chairman and Members of the Commission, and the mandatory annual declaration of assets by all public servants within the MPSC, including its leadership. The KSU also called for the creation of a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate, and the requirement for all applicants to be domiciles of Meghalaya and fluent in Khasi or Garo to apply for MPSC positions.

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Highlighting the need for transparency, the KSU suggested that the Commission should publicly disclose candidates' marks, ensure that no changes are made to roll numbers during recruitment and provide candidates with carbon copies of their OMR sheets. The Union also demanded that the recruitment process be completed within six months of advertisement and that personal interviews be abolished for Grade B, C, and D posts while being conducted under camera for Grade A positions.

The KSU expressed concerns about longstanding issues within the MPSC, stating, "The MPSC over decades has been part of controversies of being biased, corrupt, nepotistic, and enticing bribery in its recruitment process." They noted that while allegations have been made, no system currently exists to check these irregularities, which have become a tradition in the Commission.

The Union also criticised the lack of updates to the MPSC's regulations since its establishment over 50 years ago, arguing that the outdated rules fail to meet the needs of the present era. They have called for immediate legislative action to amend the Commission's regulations, establish uniform recruitment and examination rules, and implement the necessary reforms to restore fairness and transparency to the recruitment process.

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