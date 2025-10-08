Laitkor, Jakrem register commanding victories in Meghalaya Women’s State League

Laitkor SC and Jakrem SC registered emphatic wins in the Meghalaya Women’s State League 2025, asserting their dominance in Group A and Group B, respectively.

Laitkor cruised past Attacker’s Youth Club 6-0 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong, powered by a hat-trick from Iaraplang Nongrum in the second half (67’, 75’, 86’). Inrila-i-dor Khongthaw (12’) opened the scoring early before Sukrilin L Marshillong added a brace (22’, 25’).

The victory marked Laitkor’s second consecutive win of the season, following their opening triumph over Na Rympei FA. The fixture also served as Attacker’s YC’s debut in the competition, representing the Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association.

Over in Mawlum Tyrsad, Jakrem SC outclassed local rivals Mawten SC 5-0 in a one-sided derby. Goals from Savinity Jyndiang (25’), Catherine Kharkongor (27’, 73’), Lavinia Lyngkhor (51’) and Rosemary Wahlang (83’) sealed a convincing result for Jakrem, both clubs hailing from the Mawkyrwat DSA.

Earlier at the same venue, the Group B clash between Young SSCC and Bright Future SSCC, both from the Pyndengumiong DSA, ended in a goalless draw.

The league continues on October 10 with two Group B fixtures at Mawlum Tyrsad. Mawlum Tyrsad SC will meet Mawten at 12:00 pm, followed by Mawsawrit SC taking on Bright Future SSCC at 2:30 pm.