Laitkor SC crush Mawten SC 10–1 to storm into Meghalaya Women’s State League semifinals

Laitkor SC delivered a dominant performance to demolish Mawten SC 10–1 in the opening quarterfinal of the Meghalaya Women’s State League 2025 at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, on November 4.

Star striker Iaraplang Nongrum led the charge with a superb hat-trick (2’, 12’, 44’), while Ibashisha Khongwet (49’, 63’) and Inrila-i-dor Khongthaw (55’, 58’) each struck twice. Ideibanrishisha Kharpan (26’), Ibakordor Wahlang (40’) and Sukrilin L Marshillong (90’+1) added one goal apiece to complete the rout.

Mawten SC managed a consolation goal through Lavinia Lyngkhoi (72’), whose long-range effort was one of the few bright moments for the side from Mawkyrwat District Sports Association.

Laitkor, representing the Shillong Sports Association, came into the fixture as Group A toppers and extended their unbeaten run to five matches. Their superior ball control, quick passing and tactical discipline left Mawten struggling to stay in the contest. The wide play from winger Marbarin Nongrum repeatedly opened up the opposition defence, allowing Laitkor to maintain constant attacking pressure.

Defensively, Laitkor stayed organised and composed whenever Mawten attempted to break forward. Iaraplang’s consistency and attacking instinct once again stood out, earning her the Player of the Match award, presented by Meghalaya Football Association Vice-President Cliff Nongrum.

The tournament continues on Wednesday with three more quarterfinals scheduled at the same venue. Na Rympei Football Academy face Bright Future SSCC at 10 am, followed by Pay For Right FA meeting Mawlum Tyrsad SC at 1 pm. The day concludes with Diengshynrum SC taking on Jakrem SC at 4 pm.

Tighter contests are expected in these fixtures, with Mawlum Tyrsad — winners of Group B — set to test Group A runners-up PFR, while Group C champions Diengshynrum will look to extend their impressive form against Jakrem, the Group B runners-up.