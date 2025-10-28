Laitkor SC top Group A as Meghalaya Women’s State League 2025 group stage ends

Laitkor SC secured the top spot in Group A of the inaugural Meghalaya Women’s State League 2025 after edging past Pay For Right Football Academy (PFR) 2-1 at the SSA Stadium, Polo, Shillong.

Both Shillong-based sides entered the match unbeaten, each having won their previous three games. Laitkor, champions of the 2024 SSA Women’s League, aimed to maintain their supremacy over PFR, the previous season’s runners-up, and did just that.

An early strike from Inrila-i-dor Khongthaw in the sixth minute gave Laitkor the lead, which was extended by Iaraplang Nongrum eight minutes into the second half. PFR’s leading scorer, Nisilia Majaw, pulled one back in the 64th minute, but Laitkor held firm to finish first in the group.

Saturday’s fixture saw Attacker’s Youth Club of Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association record a dominant 9-0 win over Lapalang SSCC of Riwar Mihngi Football Association. Pynibha Rangthaluh was the standout performer, netting six goals (14’, 19’, 29’, 70’, 79’, 81’), while B Pyngrope (31’) and Damika Rani (62’, 65’) added to the tally. Attacker’s ended fourth, with Lapalang placed last in fifth.

Despite the result, both Laitkor and PFR had already booked their places in the quarter-finals, with Na Rympei FA (Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association) joining them as Group A’s third qualifier.

In Group B — the largest of the three — Mawlum Tyrsad SC (Tyrsad Area SA) lead with 13 points, followed by Jakrem SC (Mawkyrwat DSA) on 12, Bright Future SSCC (Pyndengumiong DSA) on 7, and Mawten SC (Mawkyrwat DSA) on 4. All four advance to the knockout stage.

Group C, comprising only two teams, saw Diengshynrum SC (East Jaintia Hills District Football Association) progress with six points.

The Meghalaya Football Association is expected to announce the schedule and venue for the knockout rounds shortly.