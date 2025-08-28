Laitkor seal first Shillong Premier League win with 3-1 victory over Mylliem

Laitkor secured their first victory of the Shillong Premier League 2025 with a 3-1 win over Mylliem in the tenth match of the season at SSA Stadium, Polo Ground, on August 27.

Frelyson Tariang was the difference on the day, scoring twice (52’, 76’) while teammate Risuk Malngiang (71’) also found the net. Mylliem’s only response came late in the match through Wanbok Wahlang (85’).

The opener arrived shortly after the break when Rikmenlang Nongrum kept the ball alive on the left, beating goalkeeper Rihoklang Khongjoh before squaring it for Frelyson to tap in from close range. Laitkor doubled their lead 20 minutes later after Frelyson’s flick and run drew the goalkeeper out, leaving Risuk with a simple finish.

With Mylliem pushing forward, Laitkor struck again on the counter. Fridison Wahlang carried the ball into the box and unselfishly set up Frelyson for his second of the day. The forward almost completed a hat-trick but was denied by Khongjoh in the 80th minute.

Mylliem found some consolation through a superb Wanbok free-kick from outside the box that curled directly into the net.

The first half had been evenly contested, with both sides creating chances. Laitkor’s Wadskhem Marbaniang hit the post inside the opening 10 minutes, while Mylliem missed opportunities through Alem Khongwir and Closing Lyngshing.

The result lifted Laitkor from the relegation zone to fifth place on goal difference, joining Mawlai, Sawmer and Malki on three points each. Mylliem dropped to eighth, level on one point with Rangdajied United but ahead on goal difference.

The next fixture will see leaders Nangkiew Irat face Sawmer on Thursday at 4:30 pm.