Laitkor stun Nangkiew Irat to blow Shillong Premier League title race wide open

Shillong Premier League 2025 took a sharp turn on September 11 as Laitkor handed leaders Nangkiew Irat their first defeat of the season with a 3-1 result at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo.

Nangkiew Irat struck first within a minute through Himanshu Patil, but Laitkor fought back with goals from Batkyrshan Kharkongor (31’) and Wadskhem Marbaniang (39’). Despite torrential rain soaking the pitch in the second half, Felixdarren Suting (76’) sealed the win, lifting Laitkor into fifth place.

The loss ends Nangkiew Irat’s unbeaten run of three wins and a draw. They remain top on 10 points but could be overtaken by Mawlai (9 points) or Shillong Lajong (8) when they play their next fixtures. Laitkor’s rise sees them tied with Langsning on seven points, though behind on goal difference.

Suspensions left Nangkiew Irat without key players Restom Khriam and Wallamsuk Nongkhlaw, but Patil’s early header still put them in front. Laitkor responded by switching from long-range attempts to direct attacks, a move that paid off with two first-half goals.

The rain forced a pitch inspection midway through the second half, but play continued. Set-pieces became crucial, and Felixdarren’s corner at the far post put the game out of reach. Laitkor goalkeeper Deranius Wahlang also played a decisive role, pulling off key saves against Banshan Nongdhar, including one in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, the relegation battle heats up today as ninth-placed Malki take on bottom side Nongrim Hills at 4:30 pm.