Lajong climb to second with 2-0 win over Laitkor in Shillong Premier League

Shillong Lajong secured a 2-0 victory against Laitkor to move into second place in the Shillong Premier League 2025 at SSA Stadium, Polo, on September 2.

Deibormame Tongper opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a header from a free-kick in his first appearance of the season. Substitute Emanbha Marbaniang added the second in the 74th minute after a defensive lapse by Laitkor.

Laitkor had an early chance when Freelyson Tariang struck the crossbar in the second minute and then missed from close range moments later. Lajong also came close in the 19th minute when Iohbor L Lyngkhoi’s long-range effort hit the upright.

The match turned in Lajong’s favour after the 66th minute when Laitkor’s Richarles Rani was shown a direct red card following a foul and dissent. Laitkor goalkeeper Deranius Wahlang kept his side in the contest with a penalty save soon after, but could do little to stop Marbaniang’s strike that sealed the result.

The win gives Lajong 7 points from three matches, placing them behind leaders Nangkiew Irat on 9 points. Laitkor, with 3 points, sit sixth on goal difference.

Round 3 concludes tomorrow with a clash between promoted sides Mylliem and Malki at 4:30 pm.