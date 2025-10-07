Lajong crush Sawmer 4-0 to reclaim top spot in Shillong Premier League 2025

Shillong Lajong surged back to the top of the Shillong Premier League 2025 standings after a dominant 4–0 win over Sawmer at the SSA Stadium, Polo Ground, on October 6.

Goals from Banlamkupar Rynjah (45’+3), Emanbha Marbaniang (67’), Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi (71’) and Franky Dkhar (84’) sealed a convincing victory for the reigning champions, who now sit on 15 points — level with Mawlai but ahead on head-to-head record.

Lajong’s win, their fifth of the season, piles pressure on third-placed Nangkiew Irat (13 points), who could return to the top if they defeat Langsning in today’s crucial encounter.

Sawmer began cautiously, focusing on defence after a history of heavy defeats against Lajong. Goalkeeper Jeffrey Jyrwa kept them in the contest with sharp saves, including one from a Iohborlang free-kick in the 20th minute. But the resistance finally broke in first-half stoppage time when Banlamkupar latched onto a through ball and calmly slotted home to give Lajong the lead.

The second half saw the champions take full control. Substitute Emanbha doubled the advantage after a fine cross from Rimankhraw Kharumnuid, and moments later, skipper Iohborlang unleashed a stunning long-range strike to make it 3–0. Another substitute, Franky Dkhar, completed the rout with a low effort that Jyrwa couldn’t keep out.

Banlamkupar came close to adding more but missed two promising chances to complete his hat-trick. Sawmer, meanwhile, rarely threatened and remain fifth in the table with nine points — their focus now turning to matches against teams in the lower half of the standings.

Attention shifts today to the Nangkiew Irat vs Langsning fixture at 4:30 pm, which could once again shake up the title race. A win for Nangkiew would send them to the summit, while Langsning, currently fourth with 11 points, could move up to third with a victory.