Lajong crush Sawmer 4-0 to reclaim top spot in Shillong Premier League 2025
Lajong dominated Sawmer 4-0 to regain the top position in the Shillong Premier League 2025. Sawmer struggled to break through Lajong's defence and must focus on future matches
Shillong Lajong surged back to the top of the Shillong Premier League 2025 standings after a dominant 4–0 win over Sawmer at the SSA Stadium, Polo Ground, on October 6.
Goals from Banlamkupar Rynjah (45’+3), Emanbha Marbaniang (67’), Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi (71’) and Franky Dkhar (84’) sealed a convincing victory for the reigning champions, who now sit on 15 points — level with Mawlai but ahead on head-to-head record.
Lajong’s win, their fifth of the season, piles pressure on third-placed Nangkiew Irat (13 points), who could return to the top if they defeat Langsning in today’s crucial encounter.
Sawmer began cautiously, focusing on defence after a history of heavy defeats against Lajong. Goalkeeper Jeffrey Jyrwa kept them in the contest with sharp saves, including one from a Iohborlang free-kick in the 20th minute. But the resistance finally broke in first-half stoppage time when Banlamkupar latched onto a through ball and calmly slotted home to give Lajong the lead.
The second half saw the champions take full control. Substitute Emanbha doubled the advantage after a fine cross from Rimankhraw Kharumnuid, and moments later, skipper Iohborlang unleashed a stunning long-range strike to make it 3–0. Another substitute, Franky Dkhar, completed the rout with a low effort that Jyrwa couldn’t keep out.
Banlamkupar came close to adding more but missed two promising chances to complete his hat-trick. Sawmer, meanwhile, rarely threatened and remain fifth in the table with nine points — their focus now turning to matches against teams in the lower half of the standings.
Attention shifts today to the Nangkiew Irat vs Langsning fixture at 4:30 pm, which could once again shake up the title race. A win for Nangkiew would send them to the summit, while Langsning, currently fourth with 11 points, could move up to third with a victory.
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