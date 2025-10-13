Lajong storm into Shillong Premier League final with dominant 5-0 win over Nongrim Hills

Shillong Lajong moved within touching distance of retaining their Shillong Premier League title after crushing Nongrim Hills 5-0 at the SSA Stadium, Polo, on October 13.

The reigning champions showed no mercy as Wilbert Marbaniang (7’), Deibormame Tongper (45’+3), Ricky Kharkongor (57’, 68’) and Banlamkupar Rynjah (60’) found the net to secure a commanding victory over the league’s bottom side.

The win lifted Lajong to 18 points from eight matches — one ahead of title rivals Langsning. Nongrim Hills, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom with just a single point from the same number of games.

Lajong struck early through Wilbert’s header from a corner but failed to convert several close-range chances that followed. Nongrim Hills offered little threat, though they nearly capitalised on a goalkeeping error from Wanteilang Malngiang midway through the first half.

Just before the break, Deibormame doubled the lead after Nongrim’s keeper Kitboklang Marbaniang parried a looping ball onto the crossbar, leaving the rebound unguarded.

The second half was one-way traffic. Ricky added two more goals — one from a solo run into the box and another with a fierce long-range strike — while Banlamkupar also got on the scoresheet to seal a dominant win.

The result keeps the title race alive, with Langsning set to face Malki tomorrow at 4:30 pm in their final league match of the 2025 season.