Langsning begin title defence as Shillong Premier League 2026 kicks off on July 25

Shillong's premier domestic football competition is set to return on July 25, with defending champions Langsning FC taking on Sawmer SCC in the opening fixture of the Shillong Premier League (SPL) 2026.

The Shillong Sports Association (SSA) on Thursday released the league fixtures, confirming the dates and kick-off times for the opening seven matches. The remaining schedule will be announced later.

Ten teams will compete in this year's edition of the SPL. Alongside Langsning FC and Sawmer SCC, the participating clubs are Shillong Lajong FC, Mawlai SC, Nangkiew Irat SC, Rangdajied United FC, Laitkor SC, Mylliem SC, Nongkseh SSCC and Meghalaya Police. Nongkseh SSCC and Meghalaya Police secured promotion after their performances in the First Division League 2025.

The competition will once again follow a single round-robin format. Each team will play the others once, with the club finishing at the top of the standings after 45 matches being crowned champions. The bottom two teams will be relegated to the First Division League for the 2027 season.

Following the conclusion of the league, the SSA will organise the second edition of the Super Cup. The top six teams from the SPL will qualify, with the league champions and runners-up advancing directly to the semi-finals. Teams finishing third to sixth will contest playoff matches to determine the remaining two semi-finalists.

The 2026-27 Laws of the Game will come into effect during this season's competition. Among the key changes are the introduction of a 10-second substitution rule, a five-second restart countdown and an off-field injury protocol. Players may also receive a red card for covering their mouth while communicating with an opponent in a manner considered provocative, derisory or inflammatory.

The SSA has also introduced stricter eligibility and coaching requirements aimed at improving the professionalism of the league. Clubs must register all players through the All India Football Federation's Centralised Registration System, while head coaches must hold an AFC A or B Licence, an AIFF-recognised equivalent qualification, or a Diploma in Sports Coaching from the National Institute of Sports.