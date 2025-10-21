Langsning clinch thrilling Shillong Premier League 2025 title

Langsning secured the Shillong Premier League 2025 crown after Mawlai were held to a 1-1 draw by Rangdajied United in the season’s final match on October 20.

Having completed their last fixture on October 14, Langsning had to wait for other results to fall in their favor. Shillong Lajong drew 0-0 with Nangkiew Irat on Saturday, and Mawlai’s failure to secure a win today confirmed Langsning as champions. The trophy presentation will take place at a later date.

Finishing with 20 points, Langsning edged out Lajong, who ended on 19, and Mawlai, also on 19. This marks Langsning’s third SPL title, following back-to-back victories in 2017 and 2018, and represents a dramatic turnaround after a sixth-place finish in 2024.

Coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh retained key players such as Dajiedlang Wanshnong, Rajat Paul Lyngdoh, Chusrang Sangma, and Manbhalang Nongmin, while strengthening the squad with top scorer Donlad Diengdoh, Apborlang Kurbah, and emerging talents Samuel Phawa and Wanshwadame Diengdoh. The team’s slow start—winning only one of their first three games—gave way to a strong finish with four consecutive victories.

In today’s match, Mawlai took the lead in the 50th minute through Ricky Chyne, but Rangdajied equalized eight minutes later via Pasborlang Khonglikong. Mawlai dominated in attack but failed to convert key chances, with Rangdajied goalkeeper Meshan Banjop Sumer making crucial saves, including a near error that hit the crossbar before halftime.

The draw pushed Rangdajied to fifth in the standings. Analysts noted Mawlai’s high-paced strategy may have backfired in the final stages, preventing them from finding a winning goal.

The SPL 2025 top six—Langsning, Lajong, Mawlai, Nangkiew Irat, Rangdajied, and Sawmer—have qualified for the new Shillong Super Cup. Champions Langsning and runners-up Lajong advance directly to the semifinals, while the remaining four will compete in playoff matches. Further details will be announced by the Shillong Sports Association.