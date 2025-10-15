Langsning crush Malki 5–0 to end Shillong Premier League campaign on a high

Langsning FC wrapped up their Shillong Premier League 2025 season in style, thrashing Malki SC 5–0 at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, Shillong, on October 14.

Samuel Phawa’s first-half brace (35’, 40’) set the tone for a dominant display, while Donlad Diengdoh (74’) and Nelson Rymbai (84’) added to the tally in the second half. The rout was completed in stoppage time when Malki defender Pynkhlainbok Wahlang turned the ball into his own net (90’+4).

The win took Langsning to 20 points from nine matches, with six wins, two draws, and just one defeat. They currently lead the table, though defending champions Shillong Lajong (18 points) still have one match in hand, and Mawlai (15) have two games left. Regardless of how results go, Langsning are guaranteed a top-three finish—an impressive leap from their sixth-place standing last season.

Malki, meanwhile, remain in deep trouble, sitting ninth with only six points and one match left.

The match followed a familiar script. Langsning controlled possession and broke through after 35 minutes when Samuel tapped in a cross from Nelson Rymbai. Five minutes later, Samuel pounced again after Malki’s defence failed to clear a loose ball.

Langsning carried a 2–0 lead into the break, maintaining their remarkable record of not conceding a single first-half goal this season.

The second half saw more pressure from Langsning. Nelson was twice denied—first by Malki goalkeeper Franklin Surong in the 63rd minute and then by an offside flag in the 70th—but the breakthrough came soon after. Apborlang Kurbah provided two pinpoint crosses from the right, setting up Donlad’s flying header and Nelson’s finish to make it 4–0. The own goal in injury time sealed Malki’s misery.

Goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh recorded his fourth clean sheet of the campaign, further underlining Langsning’s defensive discipline.

The SPL action continues today as eighth-placed Laitkor face sixth-placed Sawmer at 4:30 pm. Laitkor must win to ensure they stay ahead of Malki, while Sawmer could rise to fifth with a victory and still have a match in hand.