Langsning crush Nangkiew Irat 5-0 to climb to third in Shillong Premier League standings

Langsning FC delivered a commanding 5-0 victory over Nangkiew Irat in their Shillong Premier League 2025 encounter at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, on October 7. The result not only lifted Langsning to third place with 14 points but also dealt a heavy blow to Nangkiew Irat’s title hopes.

Wanshwadame Diengdoh led the charge with goals in the 40th and 52nd minutes, marking his first strikes of the season. Manbhalang Nongmin added a long-range effort in the 84th minute before substitute Donlad Diengdoh scored twice in quick succession (90’, 90’+1) to seal a resounding win.

Nangkiew Irat, who entered the match aiming to move top of the table ahead of Shillong Lajong and Mawlai (both on 15 points), were undone by a ruthless Langsning side after a competitive first half. Despite several early attempts from Khangmiki Pale and Himanshu Patil, they failed to beat Langsning goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh, who produced key saves throughout.

The match saw plenty of aggression, with referee Pynskhemhame Mawthoh issuing five yellow cards in the opening half alone. Nangkiew Irat’s defensive discipline faltered as the game wore on, allowing Langsning to dominate the closing stages.

Langsning’s backline, anchored by defender Lukas Syngkli and goalkeeper Rajat Paul, stood firm under pressure before their attack took control. Even with a comfortable lead, the team continued to press forward, while Nangkiew Irat faded and failed to find the net for the first time this season.

In today’s fixture, focus shifts to the bottom of the table where Mylliem (9th) face Nongrim Hills (10th) at 4:30 pm in a crucial relegation battle.