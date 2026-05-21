Langsning extend unbeaten run with dominant win in Meghalaya State League

Imperious Langsning FC continued their flawless run in the fifth Meghalaya State League with a commanding 6-1 victory over Nangkiew Irat SC at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on May 20, registering their 10th consecutive win of the campaign.

The Group B clash once again highlighted Langsning’s attacking strength, with Samuel Phawa scoring twice and league top scorer Nelson Rymbai netting a hat-trick. Morningstar Khongkiang also found the target as Langsning maintained their perfect record stretching back to the preliminary stage.

Langsning opened the scoring in the 18th minute following a swift counterattack initiated by Kyrmenskhem Mukhim. Nelson turned provider before Samuel tapped home from close range. Samuel doubled the lead just three minutes later with a low finish, taking his tally to 13 goals this season.

Nangkiew Irat briefly pulled themselves back into the contest through Ronaldkydon L Nonglait, whose well-struck free-kick reduced the deficit in the 27th minute. However, Langsning took complete control after the break.

Morningstar added the third in the 58th minute before Nelson Rymbai struck three times, including a late penalty, to seal another emphatic result. The striker has now scored 21 goals in the tournament and has found the net in all 10 matches played by Langsning so far.

In the day’s other Group B fixture, Rymbai Shkenshynriah SC defeated Maram FC 4-2 in an entertaining encounter.

Maram thought they had taken the lead inside the opening minute, but the effort was ruled out for offside. Shkenshynriah capitalised soon after, with Hesmiki Rymbai opening the scoring in the 28th minute after Maram goalkeeper Laspoll Ch Marak failed to keep out his shot.

Monush Lapang doubled the advantage three minutes later after reacting quickest to his own rebound following an effort that struck the upright.

Santosh Teron revived Maram’s hopes with a long-range strike in the 50th minute, but Shkenshynriah regained control through goals from Skilful Tariang and Niphonghi Sumer in the second half. Jakchim K Marak added a late consolation for Maram after connecting with an assist from Dipen Daimary.

Following the latest round of matches, Langsning lead Group B with nine points, while Shkenshynriah sit second with six points. Nangkiew Irat remain third on three points, while Maram are yet to open their account.

Attention will now shift to Group A fixtures on Thursday, where Mawlai SC are set to face Rangdajied United FC at 2pm, followed by Nongkseh SSCC taking on Shillong Lajong at 6pm. Mawlai and Nongkseh head into the ties with momentum after securing victories in their previous meetings.