Langsning reach maiden Meghalaya State League final after dramatic shootout win

Langsning FC booked a place in their first-ever Meghalaya State League final after staging a comeback to defeat Shillong Lajong FC 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time in the second semi-final on May 30.

The closely contested encounter at the SSA Stadium saw Shillong Lajong dominate the opening half and take the lead through Fridison Wanniang in the 21st minute. Langsning, however, responded strongly after the break and found the equaliser 10 minutes from time when tournament top scorer Nelson Rymbai struck his 23rd goal of the season.

Despite several chances at both ends, neither side could find a winner during the additional 30 minutes of extra time, sending the match to a penalty shootout.

Langsning goalkeeper Nister Roy Suting emerged as a key figure in the tie-breaker, making a crucial save before Samchaphrang Lato missed another attempt for Shillong Lajong. Langsning converted four of their penalties to seal a 4-2 victory and spark celebrations among their supporters.

The result sets up a final against Meghalaya State League debutants Nongkseh SSCC on 5 June. The championship clash will also guarantee a fifth different winner in the history of the competition.

Shillong Lajong controlled much of the first half, with Fridison finishing confidently after being set up by Deibormame Tongper. Langsning gradually took control after the interval and created a series of opportunities, including a header from promising youngster Kyrmenskhem Mukhim that was denied by Lajong goalkeeper Banshanskhem Kharsyntiew.

Their persistence eventually paid off when Nelson capitalised on a long throw from Chusrang Sangma to level the scores and force extra time.

Fridison remained a threat throughout and came close to restoring Lajong's advantage during extra time, but Langsning held firm before prevailing in the shootout to reach the final for the first time.

Both finalists will now have several days to prepare ahead of the title decider, where a new Meghalaya State League champion will be crowned.