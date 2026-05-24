Langsning reach Meghalaya State League semis despite red card setback

Ten-man Langsning FC sealed a semifinal berth from Group B of the 5th Meghalaya State League with a 4-2 win over Rymbai Shkenshynriah SC in a high-tempo quarterfinal league clash on May 23.

Langsning held firm even after being reduced to 10 men in the second half, maintaining their unbeaten run and moving to 12 points to guarantee a top-two finish in the group.

Atlanson Kharmaw opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a well-taken free-kick before Samuel Phawa doubled the lead nine minutes later after beating stand-in goalkeeper Yooluty Dkhar in a one-on-one situation.

Shkenshynriah responded soon after the break when Iaishah Bareh improvised brilliantly to flick the ball into the net with the outside of his boot just before it crossed the line, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Langsning, however, restored their two-goal cushion in the 70th minute through Dajiedlang Wanshnong, who finished from close range after a diagonal delivery into the box. Moments later, the scorer was sent off following a scuffle during the celebrations, handing Shkenshynriah a numerical advantage for the remainder of the match.

Despite the extra man, the East Jaintia Hills side failed to make the advantage count. Mecheal Roy Kurbah added Langsning’s fourth goal deep into stoppage time before Harita Suchen pulled one back for Shkenshynriah moments later.

Earlier in the day, Nangkiew Irat SC kept their semifinal hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over Maram FC.

Justerwell Tham struck once in each half, scoring in the 28th and 59th minutes, while Neblejohn Lyngkhoi added a third in the 82nd minute. Maram FC managed a late consolation through Threesbirth Momin four minutes later.

Maram created several opportunities throughout the contest but failed to convert, with Dipen Daimary missing a number of promising chances.

With one round of matches remaining, Shkenshynriah and Nangkiew Irat are level on nine points, though Shkenshynriah hold the head-to-head advantage. Their final group meeting on Tuesday will decide the second semifinal spot from Group B.

Group A action resumes on Monday, with Rangdajied United FC facing Shillong Lajong FC at 2pm before Mawlai SC take on Nongkseh SSCC at 6pm. Although Shillong Lajong and Nongkseh have already qualified for the semifinals, the fixtures will determine the group winners.