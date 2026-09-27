Langsning return to top with 2-0 win over Mylliem in Shillong Premier League

Defending champions Langsning moved back to the top of the Shillong Premier League 2026 standings after a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Mylliem at the SSA Stadium on September 26.

Langsning had to wait until the final stages to break the deadlock, with Wallambok Dkhar heading home in the 77th minute before Samuel L Kynshi added a second in stoppage time to seal the points.

The victory took Langsning to 16 points from seven matches, two clear of Shillong Lajong, who dropped to second with 14 points from the same number of games. Mylliem remain at the bottom with just one point from seven matches, leaving them facing an increasingly difficult battle to avoid relegation.

Langsning's opener came after Mylliem conceded a corner unnecessarily. Defender Rajat Peter Lyngdoh, making his first start of the season, attempted to clear a loose ball despite goalkeeper Rihoklang Khongjoh calling for it. His miscued clearance went out for a corner, from which Samuel delivered and Wallambok rose highest to head the ball into the net.

Mylliem had opportunities to respond but could not find the finish they needed. Remark Kharmalki sent a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar around the hour mark, while Caldolan Kharmawphlang and Istarbor Marngar combined with some neat one-touch passing before the move broke down.

Istarbor later fired well from close range as Mylliem struggled to turn their openings into goals.

Langsning also created chances, with Kyrmenskhem Mukhim and Syed Ahmed posing a threat in attack. Mebanshngain Kurkalang came close in the second half, but his effort on the run in the 83rd minute went into the side netting.

Mylliem's resistance finally ended in the second minute of stoppage time when Samuel's low effort from outside the box appeared to catch Rihoklang off guard, with the ball slipping through the goalkeeper's hands and into the net.

The result extended Langsning's strong run to four wins in their last five matches, while they have now kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Langsning's remaining league fixtures will be against Shillong Lajong on October 1 and Nongkseh on October 10, making the three points against Mylliem particularly important in the race for the top spot.

Sixth-placed Sawmer will take on fourth-placed Nongkseh at 3pm on Monday. Only one point separates the two sides.