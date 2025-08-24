Langsning secures emphatic victory over Rangdajied in Shillong Premier League

Langsning thumped Rangdajied United 4-0 in a dominant display in the Shillong Premier League 2025 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo.

Nelson Rymbai (6’), Damonlang Pathaw (27’, 44’) and Dajiedlang Wanshnong (64’) delivered the goals for Langsning, and victory moved them up to third place in the standings.

Neither side had won their opening match, with Langsning drawing 1-1 with Mylliem while Rangdajied drew 0-0 with Shillong Lajong.

A lack of goals in two straight games means that Rangdajied have failed to find the back of the net in 180 minutes this season.

Nelson's goal was an absolute screamer from a long distance away that Rangdajied goalkeeper Meshan Banjop Sumer could do nothing about. Langsning continued to put pressure on RUFC and broke the defence again when Damonlang headed in the first of his goals while completely unmarked.

At the other end, Langsning captain Atlanson Kharmaw did well to clear a dangerous ball off the line a few minutes later. Langsning's defence was a little ragged at times, but they were able to hold off RUFC and, just before the break, Langsning had their third goal, with Chusrang Sangma chipping the ball for Damonlang (this time marked by a defender) to twist his head and send the ball into the net again.

Rangdajied had it all to do in the second half, and they certainly had opportunities. Accuracy, however, was not their strong point today as Everson Malieh, Benny V Khriam and Deepson Tokbi all headed crosses wide. Even luck was not on the side of the boys in blue, with a stoppage-time free-kick being denied by the crossbar.

Langsning scored once in the second half with a cross from the left being volleyed by Dajiedlang Wanshnong at the far post. That was the best way he could end his participation in the match as he was substituted straight after.

Langsning now have 4 points from two games, while Rangdajied are in unfamiliar territory down in eighth place with just 1 point.

The next SPL 2025 match will be on August 27 between Laitkor and Mylliem at 4:30 pm.