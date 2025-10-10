Langsning takes crucial lead with 2-1 win over Laitkor in Shillong Premier League

Langsning grabbed a vital 2-1 win over Laitkor at SSA Stadium, Polo, Shillong, in the Shillong Premier League 2025 on October 10, taking a step closer to the title.

Nelson Rymbai put Langsning ahead in the 14th minute, and Chusrang Sangma doubled the lead just four minutes later. Laitkor fought back in the second half, with Fridison Wanniang heading one in at 55’, but couldn’t find the equaliser.

The victory lifts Langsning to 17 points, two clear of Shillong Lajong and Mawlai, who both have a game in hand. Laitkor remain seventh with eight points, tied with Mylliem on head-to-head.

Rain interrupted the early play, leaving puddles across the pitch. Langsning adapted swiftly, with Rymbai’s strike deflecting off the crossbar before crossing the line, followed by Sangma’s low, skidding finish. Laitkor threatened before half-time, but Rajat Paul Lyngdoh made key saves to keep the lead intact.

The second half saw Laitkor push hard. Wanniang’s header gave them hope, and Giovanni Syiemiong came close with a bicycle kick in the 73rd minute, only for a defender to clear it off the line.

Both sides missed chances in a frantic game, with Langsning desperate to hold their lead and Laitkor chasing at least a point.

Tomorrow, eighth-placed Mylliem take on fourth-placed Nangkiew Irat at 4:30 pm in a clash that could shake up the relegation fight and the title race.