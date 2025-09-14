Late equaliser denies Langsning top spot in Shillong Premier League thriller

Langsning were moments away from going top of the Shillong Premier League 2025 table, but defending champions Shillong Lajong struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a dramatic 2-2 draw at the SSA Stadium, Polo Ground, on September 13.

The clash between the two heavyweights had all the makings of a classic, with victory guaranteed to send either side to the summit. Langsning appeared set for a statement win after Dajiedlang Wanshnong’s early strike in the 5th minute and a second-half goal from substitute Nikelson Bina in the 57th.

Lajong, however, refused to fold. Riborlang L Lyngkhoi’s long-range effort in the 62nd reignited hopes before substitute Mebannangkiew Thabah bundled in the equaliser in the 96th minute after a chaotic goalmouth scramble. The late drama left Langsning players stunned, with three points slipping away in the final seconds.

Despite the intensity, the draw keeps both teams locked just behind the league leaders. Lajong remain third with nine points, level with Mawlai but trailing on goals scored, while Langsning stay fourth on eight.

The match itself swung back and forth. After Wanshnong’s opener—won through his own tackle and finished with precision—Langsning looked in control. Goalkeeper Lakpa Lama denied Nelson Rymbai with a fine save before Lajong began creating chances of their own, with Deibormame Tongper and Emanbha Marbaniang both going close before the break.

Langsning doubled their advantage shortly after halftime when Bina converted from a corner, but instead of closing the game out, they allowed Lajong to press relentlessly. Riborlang’s strike from distance cut the deficit, and the champions piled forward until their persistence paid off in the dying moments.

Lajong’s celebrations underlined the significance of rescuing a point in a match that could easily have slipped away, while Langsning were left to reflect on what might have been.

Action resumes on Monday, September 15, when Mawlai face Mylliem at 4:30 pm in another crucial fixture.