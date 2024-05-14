The grand launch of Miss Grand India Meghalaya unfolded on May 14, at the Courtyard by Marriott, in Shillong.

Set against the backdrop of Meghalaya, "the abode of clouds," this event showcased the radiant charm and talents of the state's finest women, promising to usher in a new era of beauty pageantry, showcasing.

The evening commenced with the unveiling of Miss Grand India Meghalaya, a project poised to celebrate the essence of Meghalaya's women and empower them to be heard and celebrated on a global platform. With a focus on inner beauty and a commitment to addressing crucial issues like cancer awareness, this pageant aims to uplift society while honoring the beauty, grace, and intelligence of its contestants.

Distinguished dignitaries graced the occasion, including the reigning Miss Asia Pacific India 2024 Sophia Singh and the stunning Miss Grand International India 2023 Arshina Sumbul, adding an aura of elegance and inspiration to the event.

The launch event featured notable personalities such as Amjad Khan, the Operations and Marketing Director at Glamanand Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and powerhouse entrepreneurs and beauty queens.

In her speech, Wanda Nongbri, the state director of Miss Grand India Meghalaya, stated the importance of the competition in providing a platform for the state's young women to showcase their talents and make a difference in society.

Auditions for Miss Grand India Meghalaya will be held in November, with the finale anticipated in late November to early December. The audition locations include Nongpoh, Shillong, Tura, and either Mairang or Nongstoin. Eligible contestants must have a height of 5'4 and be unmarried. The team of this very first edition of Miss Grand India Meghalaya include Butterfly and Meepo Management. The state director is Wanda Nongbri.

As auditions kick off across districts, the organisers eagerly await the participation of aspiring contenders, ready to embark on an empowering journey like no other. With the support of the community and the dedication of its participants, Miss Grand India Meghalaya is poised to make a lasting impact and inspire generations to come.