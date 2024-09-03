Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival is set to return in 2024 with a star-studded lineup featuring some of the biggest names in music. The festival, organised by Meghalaya Tourism and Rockski EMG, has announced its first wave of performers, promising a diverse range of genres and a special focus on legendary acts.

Headliners and highlights

Boney M: The iconic disco group, featuring founding member Maizie Williams, will make an exclusive stop in Shillong as part of their Farewell Tour.

R3HAB: Currently ranked as the 14th best DJ in the world, R3HAB will bring his electrifying EDM sets to the festival.

Bollywood stars: Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal are set to perform their chart-topping hits.

Tribute acts: Queen Sensation from Russia and Korn SK from Slovakia will pay homage to Queen and Korn, respectively.

Local legends: The Great Society will make a comeback after a 35-year hiatus, celebrating India's rich musical heritage.

Festival organisers have also teased performances by a major K-pop act and a former global pop superstar, with details to be revealed soon.

This year's festival will feature Japan as the official country partner, with TRTL Tokyo collaborating to create a dedicated zone showcasing Japanese culture.

The tickets for the Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 went live on BookMyShow.com on September 2 at 7 pm.

The Cherry Blossom Festival has grown to become a major event in North East India, attracting visitors from across the country and internationally. With its theme "The Year of Legends," the 2024 edition promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community in the picturesque setting of Shillong.