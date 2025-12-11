Legendary rock band Def Leppard to perform in Shillong as part of India tour

Shillong is set to host British rock legends Def Leppard on March 25, 2026, at JN Stadium (Polo Grounds), marking a significant moment for the Northeast's music scene as international acts increasingly recognise the region's vibrant concert culture.

The iconic Sheffield-formed band will perform at three Indian venues, with Shillong receiving the opening date before moving to Mumbai's Jio World Garden on March 27 and concluding in Bengaluru at Nice Grounds on March 29. Tickets go on sale on December 13 at 12 pm exclusively through BookMyShow.

Formed in 1977, Def Leppard rose to global prominence in the 1980s with their distinctive blend of hard rock and melodic sensibilities. The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide, with albums like "Hysteria" and "Pyromania" achieving diamond and multi-platinum status. Despite numerous lineup changes and the tragic loss of guitarist Steve Clark in 1991, the group has maintained its position as one of rock's most enduring acts.

The band's lead singer, Joe Elliott says, “We’re excited to announce our India tour dates in 2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us. We can’t wait to see you soon!”

The co-lead guitarist, Phil Collen adds, “We are delighted to finally make it to India next year. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans!”

Def Leppard’s three-city India Tour marks a milestone for rock in the country, continuing BookMyShow Live’s Bandland On Tour series that brings defining global rock acts to Indian stages. For over four decades, Def Leppard have shaped the sound of modern rock with their soaring harmonies, precision riffs and era-defining albums like Pyromania and Hysteria. With more than 110 million albums sold, two Diamond Awards and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the band remains one of the world’s most enduring live performers.

Their arrival in India for their first full-scale headliner tour comes on the heels of massive global runs—selling over 2.1 million tickets across 27 countries with Mötley Crüe, headlining Europe in 2023, including a sold-out Wembley Stadium, and releasing their innovative orchestral album Drastic Symphonies, recorded at Abbey Road and charting at No. 4 in the UK.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShow, said: “This tour marks a significant moment for rock culture in India… Our role at BookMyShow Live is to help shape that landscape, to make it possible for artists of this stature to meet the listeners who have carried their music for so long.”

The announcement adds to the Northeast's remarkable run of international concerts, with American artist Blue performing in Shillong today, December 11, 2025, and Post Malone having drawn thousands of fans to Guwahati on December 8, 2025. The concentration of major touring acts in the region signals a shift in India's live music landscape, with cities beyond the traditional metros increasingly attracting global artists.

The tour, titled "Bandland on Tour", is being organised by tourism partner Meghalaya: The Abode of Clouds – The Best, with event partner Live Circus.

Industry observers note that Shillong's selection as the tour opener reflects the city's growing importance in India's live music circuit, capitalising on its long-standing musical heritage and enthusiastic audience base.