Celebrated singer Usha Uthup will take centre stage at the upcoming Shillong Literary Festival, scheduled for November 18-19, 2024, at Wards Lake.

The two-day event has also confirmed participation from literary giants Vikram Seth and Shobha De, alongside noted Meghalaya poet Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih. Festival organisers plan to announce additional speakers in the coming weeks.

The festival programme features book launches, author discussions, poetry sessions, and interactive workshops aimed at showcasing the region's literary heritage. These events will create opportunities for writers to connect with readers while fostering creative dialogue.

Tickets for the festival will be available at the Wards Lake Counter. The complete schedule and additional participants will be revealed in subsequent announcements.

The Shillong Literary Festival serves as a platform to highlight Northeast India's cultural landscape while contributing to local tourism and community development.